Port in the Storm Provides A Safe Place for Our Youth (FCL Dec. 28, 2022)

Learn how the Tegna Foundation Grant has this organization poised for a bright and successful 2023 by providing more services to help young adults get back on track.

There are more than 800 homeless students in the St. Johns County School District.

Port in the Storm Homeless Youth Center in St. Augustine is the only facility providing overnight safe shelter, food, clothing, case management and daytime drop-in programs for homeless youth.

Programs are grounded in Positive Youth Development and life-skills programs that provide the tools our youth need to thrive not just survive.

More than 100 youth accessed the Port in the Storm programs last year.