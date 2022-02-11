PorchFest is a free event held in Historic Springfield, a community just north of downtown Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. During the afternoon, dozens of bands perform on porches throughout this beautiful neighborhood. Food trucks are plentiful and a variety of craft beer and wine is available for purchase. Proceeds of PorchFest support arts related activities in Jacksonville’s urban core.
PorchFest 2022: Supporting the Arts in Jacksonville's Inner Core (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)
Kelly Rich, Executive Director of the Springfield Preservation and Revitalization joins Jordan and Mike and will have you wanting to kick back and relax!