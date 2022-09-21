Ponte Vedra Vein Institute: Discussing Pelvic Congestion Syndrome (FCL Sept. 21, 2022)

As with varicose veins, veins in the pelvic area may become less elastic or the valves that prevent blood from flowing backwards become weakened. This allows blood to pool and the vein to enlarge. Unlike many varicose veins that are easily seen on the skin’s surface, the veins involved with Pelvic Congestion Syndrome may be more difficult to detect. It’s important to seek treatment from specially trained vascular and interventional radiology specialists who can accurately diagnose PCS and recommend the most appropriate treatment. Call (904) 280-0600 too book your free consultation at one of the two locations.