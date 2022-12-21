Plan for the next great vacation sooner rather than later (FCL Dec. 21, 2022)

Travel Expert and Travel Channel/HLN TV Host Rachel Rudwall Shares Her favorite cool destinations, ideas and deals.
Each year, National Plan for Vacation Day is recognized in January. It provides a timely reminder that it is important to get a head start on scheduling that dream vacation to guarantee great adventures. However, the experts say that waiting until January may be too late to set up an amazing vacation. That is why travel expert Rachel Rudwall is encouraging families to take a few minutes during the holidays to plan their next family trip.
Go to TipsOnTV.com for more information.