Plan a party to remember with Creativity by Latrice (FCL Apr. 11, 2023)

Creativity by Latrice was born in 2019 out of a passion for designing and producing creative and unforgettable events for every occasion. Sisters Keanna, Antonia, and Deshai Bell have committed themselves to creating impactful and creative experiences, no matter the size of the event. No matter the type of event, the team at Creativity by Latrice has the expertise and creativity that will help bring your ideas to life.
