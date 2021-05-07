This movie gives hope to those who have anxiety and what to do when those issues manifest themselves into physical symptoms like panic attacks. It makes us confront the serious issues that most of us can relate to with a nice blend of comedy giving us all hope. This movie hopefully will allow people to know that it is okay to open up and talk about it even if many times that is the hardest part.
Pink Skies Ahead shines a light on mental health
A new film wrote and directed by Kelly Oxford is a based on some of her life struggles as a college age woman in the 1990s.