Pie in the Sky Fills a Big Need to Feed Seniors in St. Johns (FCL Dec. 27, 2022)

According to the most recent U.S. Census - 6,000 PLUS SENIORS ARE HUNGRY IN ST. JOHNS COUNTY and growing.

Pie in the Sky Community Alliance of St. Johns County is a grass roots, volunteer-based organization providing hope by serving with dignity and respect to alleviate hunger and social isolation through the home delivery of fresh healthy produce to low-income seniors. Volunteers and your donations are needed due to the higher costs of inflation. Thank you in advance. Go to www.pieintheskystjohns.org for more information.