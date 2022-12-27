x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

Pie in the Sky Fills a Big Need to Feed Seniors in St. Johns (FCL Dec. 27, 2022)

Executive Director, Malea Guiriba shares the need to feed and is an example of how one person can change the world: one house, one person, and one day at a time.

More Videos

According to the most recent U.S. Census -
6,000 PLUS SENIORS ARE HUNGRY IN ST. JOHNS COUNTY and growing.

Pie in the Sky Community Alliance of St. Johns County is a grass roots, volunteer-based organization providing hope by serving with dignity and respect to alleviate hunger and social isolation through the home delivery of fresh healthy produce to low-income seniors. Volunteers and your donations are needed due to the higher costs of inflation. Thank you in advance. Go to www.pieintheskystjohns.org for more information.

Before You Leave, Check This Out