The organization's mission is "to connect people with resources and facilitate long term solutions to problems that affect the lives of the elderly, the poor, the historically underserved, and the disenfranchised people of our community." 'Pie in the Sky' addresses this need by delivering fresh produce and spending time with seniors in St. Johns County. Visit pieintheskystjohns.org to donate.
'Pie in the Sky,' feeding seniors in St. Johns (FCL Jan. 10, 2022)
Learn how the Tegna Grant has this organization poised for the best year ever and why your support is so important with soaring produce prices.