Having a last will and testament is not sufficient in many cases. Having an estate plan in the form of a trust or deeds can address the life changes taking place in your family right away. An estate plan can also keep you from being at the mercy of the default provisions of the state.
Phillips & Hunt: The Importance of Estate Planning (FCL Jan. 3, 2023)
Associate Attorney, Jesse Feldman, shares why having an estate plan in place in case of a big life change or incapacitation is important to meet your family needs.