People are familiar with pre-nuptial agreements, but many have never heard of post-nuptial agreements. The drafting of either contract is extremely important, and understanding what can be contracted for and what is prohibited to be contracted for in Florida is important.
Phillips & Hunt: Committed to Justice (FCL Sept. 14, 2022)
Partner and Board-Certified Family Law Attorney, Matthew Hunt shares your options and rights regarding marital disputes.