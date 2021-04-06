We have to do a better job of not neglecting our heart health. It is a matter of life and death. The first thing we need to do is make sure we meet with our doctor and know our numbers, what they mean and our risk factors so we can take steps to get any problems under control before it turns more serious. Go to truetoyourheart.com to find out more on loving our heart so we can continue loving others!
Paying attention to heart health a lifesaver
Most deaths related to heart disease can be prevented. Dr. Dean Karalis teaches us about knowing our risk factors.