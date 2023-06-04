Pasta Prep 101: Tips to Celebrate Carbonara Day (FCL Apr. 6, 2023)

It’s no secret that food has the power to bring people together, however, a recent survey from Barilla* found that more than half of respondents (58%) have dietary restrictions that prohibit them from enjoying certain foods and ingredients. The traditional Carbonara recipe is celebrated each year on April 6 with “National Carbonara Day.” But there was an opportunity to make the iconic dish more open by using ingredients that can be enjoyed by people with food allergies or intolerances. That’s why Chef Alejandra Ramos will showcase how to create a new “Open Carbonara” recipe that can be enjoyed by all. Visit barilla.com for more information.