This time of year as things heat up it is more important than ever for you to make sure your pets have regular check-ups at the veterinarian. Like people, parasites and disease are always on the move and this guide helps you keep track of the biggest threats to your pets in your backyard. Remember a healthy pet is a healthy family.
Parasite forecast helps protect your pets and family
This 30 day forecast from the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC) can be broken down county by county to help keep your pets safe.