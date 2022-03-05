The Epic Pepperoni-Stuffed Crust Pizza original fresh dough is hand-stuffed with Papa Johns signature pepperoni and melty cheese then baked into a seasoned crust. The spicy pepperoni rolls are made from Papa Johns signature pizza sauce and pepperoni, rolled with jalapeños and creamy melty cheese on our original fresh dough. Visit papajohns.com for more information.
Papa Johns' two new menu items will have pepperoni-lovers rejoicing (FCL May 3, 2022)
Mike and Jordan got to taste test the new items, and boy were they delicious!