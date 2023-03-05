This flatbread-style sandwich is covered with bold ranch seasoning, loaded with Doritos® Cool Ranch® Flavored Dressing, melty cheese, ripe tomatoes, onions and your choice of meat. And, it comes with a side of Doritos® Cool Ranch® Flavored Dressing for dipping. You can also take advantage of their meal deal. Visit papajohns.com for more information.
Papa Johns' new menu item will have Doritos®-lovers rejoicing (FCL May 3, 2023)
Nick Arturo of Papa Johns shares their new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Chicken Papadia with Jordan.