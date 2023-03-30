Overcoming obstacles through National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (FCL Mar. 30, 2023)

Since 1987, the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC) has helped many of our nation’s most profoundly disabled Veterans overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations, while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle. Often referred to as “Miracles on a Mountainside,” the NDVWSC allows Veterans with disabilities such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, neurological disorders, visual impairments and other profound injuries and medical concerns to participate in activities many of them never believed possible. These experiences provide the catalyst to improve overall physical well-being, mental health, self-esteem, community re-entry and readjustment.