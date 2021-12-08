Keep checking in with our weather team of course but the good news is our New South Window Solutions forecast keeps local impacts on the low side. If Fred regenerates and turns stronger it likely still stays well west of our area. Keep your apps handy we still cannot rule out a stronger storm or two later Sunday into Monday.
Our Window to the Weekend depends on the tropics (FCL Aug. 12, 2021)
Tropical Storm Fred was torn apart over Hispaniola and the leftovers are moving north. We keep the impacts on the low side with showers on Sunday.