Operation Homefront awarded Tegna Foundation grant (FCL Dec. 29, 2021)

Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community.

Operation Homefront is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Visit operationhomefront.org for more information.

