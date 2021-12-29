Operation Homefront is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Visit operationhomefront.org for more information.
Operation Homefront awarded Tegna Foundation grant (FCL Dec. 29, 2021)
Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community.