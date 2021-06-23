Non-profit organization, Hunger Fight aims to eradicate hunger and illiteracy (FCL June 23, 2021)

The CEO of Hunger Fight, Sherri Porter, started this important local mission in 2012. She saw the need to feed the community and noticed too many kids who didn't have access to books. The good news is this organization has packed about 11 million meals and donated over 125,000 books creating a much brighter future for our youth and one that includes reading as a fun activity. But there is still a long way to go and you can volunteer or donate by going to hungerfight.org.