First Coast Living

Non-Opioid Treatment Options for that Nagging Knee Pain (FCL Nov. 21, 2022)

Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, shares his non-opioid approach to treating chronic knee pain and osteoarthritis of the knee.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. OA of the knee is a chronic, degenerative disease, which means it never goes away and can worsen over time.  According to a new survey, all patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain; however, 97% still report that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.  Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, joins First Coast Living to discuss this new survey and to share his non-opioid approach to manage the pain. 

For more information visit www.yourxfactor.com 

