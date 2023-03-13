Next Stop Broadway: Your Kids are the Star of the Show (FCL March 13, 2023)

NEXT STOP BROADWAY ® is a week-long musical theatre program consisting of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on the "Golden Age of Broadway". The staff of Broadway professionals teaches songs and choreography from classic Broadway productions, and replicates the process of putting on an authentic Broadway show.

Next Stop Broadway is unique among the vast amount of theatre programs available for musical theatre loving youth. It is a five day intensive that focuses on being in the ensemble of a classic Broadway show!

This program is designed for the success of cast members with or without musical theatre experience. The life lessons include, respect, responsibility, and working together toward a common goal. Through the rehearsal process of selections from classic musicals, the ensemble sings, dances, and acts, and each member has their chance to shine. In addition to the big musicals, the cast is divided into smaller groups where they get to engage their creativity in writing, directing, choreographing, and starring in their own mini-musicals. The week culminates with an "Opening Night" performance for family and friends on Friday. Learn More