VA life insurance can offer financial security for Veterans, service members, and their spouses and dependent children. It offers guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance to all veterans age 80 and under with service-connected disabilities. Visit va.gov/life-insurance to explore your options, manage your policy, and file claims to get the insurance benefits you've earned.
New VALife program expands access to life insurance coverage (FCL Sept. 16, 2022)
On January 1, 2023, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is launching a new life insurance program called Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife).