Marcus Lemonis has a show that is all about helping us live our best life! If we can change the way we think and feel the sky is the limit. The Renovator is about renovating our home and eventually our life and it comes with tough love and being honest and open. Are you ready to be on a dream team? Casting takes place right here in Jacksonville! We all are the perfect candidate!
New TV Show Comes to Jacksonville: The Renovator (FCL Oct. 20, 2021)
Marcus Lemonis the host of CNBC's The Profit has an exciting new HGTV show that is casting right here in Jacksonville!