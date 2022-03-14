Millions of people in the United States live with eye conditions that can cause blindness if left untreated. These include wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a first-of-its-kind injectable eye treatment for these conditions.
New treatment option for the two leading causes of blindness in the U.S. (FCL Mar. 14, 2022)
Ophthalmologist, Dr. Ivan Suñer shares details on this first-of-its-kind treatment that is now FDA approved.