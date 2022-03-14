x
First Coast Living

New treatment option for the two leading causes of blindness in the U.S. (FCL Mar. 14, 2022)

Ophthalmologist, Dr. Ivan Suñer shares details on this first-of-its-kind treatment that is now FDA approved.

Millions of people in the United States live with eye conditions that can cause blindness if left untreated. These include wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a first-of-its-kind injectable eye treatment for these conditions. 

