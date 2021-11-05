Dr. Nina Shah is a hematologist who specializes in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of cancer affecting the blood marrow. She treats patients at the Hematology and Blood Marrow and Transplant Clinic and joins us with Cecilia Romanski, a patient previously diagnosed with multiple myeloma to discuss the challenges patients face and new treatments that are making a big difference. Find out where you can go for resources and support.
New treatment for blood cancer offers hope
Dr. Nina Shah explains how Car T Cell Therapy helps to boost the immune system giving patients a new option for a better quality of life.