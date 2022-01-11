Pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity, among the highest when compared to values reported in research of many foods commonly known for their antioxidant capacity, such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. Visit americanpistachios.org for more information.
New study reveals pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)
