Managers have been playing a significant role in supporting employees’ mental health. Without the proper support, mental health conditions can affect a person’s productivity among other things. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, approximately 12 billion workdays are lost yearly to conditions like depression and anxiety. Visit lyrahealth.com for more information.
New study finds managers feel they lack the resources to handle employee mental health concerns (FCL Mar. 3, 2023)
Mental health expert, Dr. Joe Grasso shares findings from the 2023 State of the Workforce Mental Health Report and discusses how to strengthen workplace well-being.