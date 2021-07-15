New South Window Solutions forecast turns hot!

No tropical threats, no fronts and a hot high pressure ridge controls our weather. Remember the pets, the young and elderly because it will easily be the hottest weather of the summer with highs in the lower to middle 90s and a heat index of 100-105. Don't expect our typical cooling thunderstorms. Rain chances hold at 10% Saturday well inland. Sunday rain chances are still below average at 30% and if we do pop any storms they will be brief at best mainly west of Interstate 95. Have a great day! Your cool spots include the beach during the afternoon with a sea breeze and fishing offshore with highs closer to the middle 80s! Stay cool and have a great weekend.