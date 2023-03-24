New Sesame Workshop resources for parents (FCL Mar. 24, 2023)

Sesame Workshop (the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street) has launched a timely new initiative aimed at closing the gap in healthcare disparities among young children in underserved localities across the U.S. and to address health and well-being inequities, particularly in low-income, rural, and marginalized communities. It has teamed up with Quest Diagnostics (the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services) to create new resources for parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Visit sesamestreetincommunities.org for more information.