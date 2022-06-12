New season of “Bering Sea Gold” now on Discovery Channel (FCL Dec. 6, 2022)

In the all-new season of “Bering Sea Gold,” audiences will see the return of some familiar faces as well as some exciting new blood to the Bering Sea. The Eroica dredge captain, Emily Riedel, newly married and looking to start a family, brings an old friend into her mining operation that will surely take Nome by storm: none other than “Alaska: The Last Frontier” star Jane Kilcher. While it’s Jane’s first time in Nome, she has plenty of experience under her belt in Alaska as a commercial fisherwoman and homesteader. But will that experience help her in the hunt for gold? You can now watch "Bering Sea Gold" Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel to find out.