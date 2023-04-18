New research finds nearly half of American workers would leave their company if offered three months severance (FCL Apr. 18, 2023)

According to the newly released Career Optimism Index® study, while 80% of American workers are hopeful about the future of their career, they don’t believe their current employers are doing what it takes to support their career growth. This comes at a time when workers continue to face enormous challenges – 65% of Americans report living paycheck to paycheck, a dramatic increase from 56% last year with 47% experiencing burnout at work and half of those individuals reporting that it has worsened in the past year. These trends continue to illustrate the need for employers to prioritize retention strategies that focus on mentorship, skilling, and workplace wellness.