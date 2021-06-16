Since the pandemic, a lot of people are reevaluating their careers. Fiverr’s fourth annual Freelancer Economic Impact Report shows that 79% of skilled freelancers believe their work gives them the freedom to live wherever they want and choose when and where they work. Is freelancing for you? Visit www.Fiverr.com/freelance-impact for more info.
New report shows growth in freelancing opportunities (FCL June 16, 2021)
Learn how freelancing is boosting local economies while giving people more job satisfaction.