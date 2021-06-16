x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

New report shows growth in freelancing opportunities (FCL June 16, 2021)

Learn how freelancing is boosting local economies while giving people more job satisfaction.

Since the pandemic, a lot of people are reevaluating their careers. Fiverr’s fourth annual Freelancer Economic Impact Report shows that 79% of skilled freelancers believe their work gives them the freedom to live wherever they want and choose when and where they work. Is freelancing for you? Visit www.Fiverr.com/freelance-impact for more info.