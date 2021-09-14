As school districts across the U.S. begin a new academic year, the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), along with 21st Century School Fund and the National Council on School Facilities, is releasing a new report that takes a comprehensive look into the current state of our nation’s school facilities funding and draws attention to the disparity across the U.S. in funding efforts. You can find the report at wellcertified.com.
New report shares the state of our public schools (FCL Sept. 14, 2021)
International Well Building Institute President and CEO, Rachel Hodgdon shares the findings from the report and it may surprise you.