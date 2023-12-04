New Orleans Celebrates 40th Annual French Quarter Festival (FCL Apr. 12, 2023)

Typically held in April, the 2023 French Quarter Festival returns this Spring, April 13-16. Each year, thousands of attendees from near and far make their way to New Orleans’ historic French Quarter for the annual French Quarter Festival. This massive celebration highlights the food, music, art and culture of this beloved neighborhood. From the Riverfront all the way to Jackson Square guests can indulge in countless locals bites, live music performances, and special events and activities.