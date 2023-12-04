x
New Orleans Celebrates 40th Annual French Quarter Festival (FCL Apr. 12, 2023)

America’s Renowned Cajun Fiddle Queen, Amanda Shaw and New Orleans Tourism Leader Kelly Schulz will have you packing your bags to the Big Easy!

Typically held in April, the 2023 French Quarter Festival returns this Spring, April 13-16. Each year, thousands of attendees from near and far make their way to New Orleans’ historic French Quarter for the annual French Quarter Festival. This massive celebration highlights the food, music, art and culture of this beloved neighborhood. From the Riverfront all the way to Jackson Square guests can indulge in countless locals bites, live music performances, and special events and activities.  

