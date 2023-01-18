When it comes to vision correction, deciding what’s best for your eyes can be difficult. EVO ICL lenses are easy to implant in the eye because of the soft and flexible structure. You won’t even know it’s there other than the fact that you have great vision. EVO ICL can treat a wide range of prescriptions, from -3 to -20 diopters. Visit evoicl.com for more information.
New option for vision correction (FCL Jan. 18, 2023)
Cobra Kai star, Peyton List shares details on an FDA approved vision correction lens.