Her debut novel, A Circle of Chalk aims to encourage open discussion about infertility, embryo adoption and dispensation, as well as mental illness. A Circle Of Chalk is based on true stories of women dealing with infertility. Visit christinamcclellandbooks.com for more information.
New novel addresses infertility, IVF, and parental rights (FCL Apr. 15, 2022)
