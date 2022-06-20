With one-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges, and lots of slime, the special will culminate with “The Unfairway”--the final hole where players battle it out to win the ultimate Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a Nick orange blazer and the epic honor of getting slimed. Slime Cup premieres Saturday, June 25th at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.
New Nickelodeon show brings slime to the golf course (FCL June 20, 2022)
This competition show will feature four teams of three that consist of a professional golfer, a celebrity and a Nickelodeon star.