x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
First Coast Living

New Nickelodeon show brings slime to the golf course (FCL June 20, 2022)

This competition show will feature four teams of three that consist of a professional golfer, a celebrity and a Nickelodeon star.

More Videos

With one-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges, and lots of slime, the special will culminate with “The Unfairway”--the final hole where players battle it out to win the ultimate Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a Nick orange blazer and the epic honor of getting slimed. Slime Cup premieres Saturday, June 25th at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon. 

Paid Advertisement