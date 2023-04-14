New MTV original movie "Pretty Stoned" premieres this month (FCL Apr. 14, 2023)

Set in Atlanta, the comedy follows two dueling co-workers: Stella (Pretty See) a total stoner with no commitment to her job and the other, Darcy a type-A high-achiever focused on her career. The two women must join forces when they find themselves sky-high in a boatload of trouble after one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of pot from a drug Queen Pin and her henchwomen. Paris Berelc stars as Darcy, the feisty, high-strung over-achiever of the pair. Comedian and actor, Chris Renfro plays Blaize, Stella’s confident yet perpetually stoned roommate. Visit mtv.com for more information.