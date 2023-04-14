New MTV original movie "Pretty Stoned" premieres this month (FCL Apr. 14, 2023)

Set in Atlanta, the comedy follows two dueling co-workers: Stella (Pretty See) a total stoner with no commitment to her job and the other, Darcy a type-A high-achiever focused on her career. The two women must join forces when they find themselves sky-high in a boatload of trouble after one of them disposes of $20,000 worth of pot from a drug Queen Pin and her henchwomen. Paris Berelc stars as Darcy, the feisty, high-strung over-achiever of the pair. Comedian and actor, Chris Renfro plays Blaize, Stella’s confident yet perpetually stoned roommate. Visit mtv.com for more information.
New MTV original movie "Pretty Stoned" premieres this month
"Pretty Stoned" is a stoner comedy with a female-led cast. The movie airs April 19th at 8 p.m. on MTV.