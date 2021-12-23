x
First Coast Living

New movement teaches the importance of self-monitoring blood pressure (FCL Dec. 23, 2021)

“Queens” star, Naturi Naughton discusses her collaboration with the American Heart Association and shares how you can participate in the latest dance movement.

Learn how you can participate in “Get Down With Your Blood Pressure,” a fun new dance movement inspired by the four simple steps (“Get It, Slip It, Cuff It, Check It") to self-monitoring blood pressure. Visit heart.org/hbpcontrol for more information.

