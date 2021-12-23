Learn how you can participate in “Get Down With Your Blood Pressure,” a fun new dance movement inspired by the four simple steps (“Get It, Slip It, Cuff It, Check It") to self-monitoring blood pressure. Visit heart.org/hbpcontrol for more information.
New movement teaches the importance of self-monitoring blood pressure (FCL Dec. 23, 2021)
“Queens” star, Naturi Naughton discusses her collaboration with the American Heart Association and shares how you can participate in the latest dance movement.