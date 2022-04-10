Prescription drug prices are rising faster than inflation. Learn the financial and health impacts of rising drug costs on patients, and what families need to know about the Inflation Reduction Act that will meaningfully impact what patients pay for prescription drugs. Visit patientsforaffordabledrugs.org for more information.
New law reduces prescription drug prices (FCL Oct. 4, 2022)
President and Founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs, David Mitchell shares the role of congress in ensuring patients and families reap the maximum benefits.