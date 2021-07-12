x
New guidelines for taking daily aspirin leads to a lot of questions (FCL Dec. 7, 2021)

Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Michael Gibson discusses the topic and clears up any confusion.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently released new recommended guidelines saying aspirin should not be taken as a part of a daily preventative routine for heart disease. Considering heart disease and stroke are leading killers in the U.S., it begs the question: Who should and shouldn't take aspirin to help prevent cardiovascular disease and stroke? Visit www.vazalore.com for more information.

