New experience at WWII museum in New Orleans (FCL Nov. 18, 2022)

America’s National WWII Museum in New Orleans unveils first-of-its-kind nighttime sound and light experience EXPRESSIONS OF AMERICA, celebrating the power of individual Americans to impact the world around them during a time of monumental conflict.

Hosted by actor and veterans advocate Gary Sinise, Expressions of America brings together elements of a nighttime spectacular, art installation and musical celebration. Centered under the Bollinger Canopy of Peace, a soaring architectural centerpiece spanning the New Orleans campus, Expressions of America transforms the landscape into a towering outdoor theater, celebrating the endurance of the American spirit.