New Earth Week poll reveals inspiring ways consumers are embracing sustainability, while saving money (FCL Apr. 18, 2022)

Marti Skold-Jordan from Tractor Supply shares at-home sustainability trends, as well as more results from the survey.

Sustainable hobbies, like gardening, composting and hobby farming aren’t just good for the environment – they make an impact on the budget as well, leading an increasing number of both urban/suburban and rural consumers to save money by turning to DIY projects. Visit tractorsupply.com for more information.