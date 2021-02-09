Many communities have been ravaged by one of the worst drug epidemics in our history, but one small town is offering redemption to people in the Depths of Addiction. 'The Program: Prison Detox' goes behind bars and takes a look at the emotional stories of inmates on the road to recovery thanks to the revolutionary program developed by a local Sheriff and the Jail Administrator.
New docuseries follows offenders trying to turn their lives around (FCL Sept. 2, 2021)
You can watch 'The Program: Prison Detox' on Discovery+.