New documentary illustrates the power of human will (FCL Dec. 21, 2022)

Neil Myers is an amateur triathlete – sometimes competing in individual triathlons (where he completes all three - swim, bike and running portions), and sometimes as part of a relay team as their cyclist. Four years ago, at the age of 61, Neil and his relay team had just won the biggest race of their life, the NYC Triathlon. Four weeks later - he was fighting for his life in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital ICU. After being in the hospital for nearly a month, in a wheelchair for another month, followed by extensive rehab, he was able to get back on his bike within four months of his accident. Visit climbdoc.org for more information.