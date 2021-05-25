Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital is proud to now own a CT machine. Having this machine onsite will help patients afford procedures following a CT scan. No longer will patients have to be referred to a separate vet hospital for these scans, which costs a lot more than doing in house. Plus, this machine allows Dr. Harris to look at bones, as well as soft tissue in your pets. Visit www.sixthstreetvet.com for more information.
New CT machine at Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital (FCL May 25, 2021)
Dr. Michal Harris shows us the latest technology at Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital and how it can help with your pet's diagnosis.