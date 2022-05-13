Many patients do not recognize diabetic nerve pain symptoms or are living with unresolved pain. Averitas Pharma has partnered with the American Chronic Pain Association and members of the medical and patient community to launch the ‘Name That Pain’ contest to bring awareness to diabetic nerve pain and emphasizing the importance of identifying symptoms and talking to your healthcare provider earlier in your treatment journey. Visit nervepainandme.com/contest for more information.
New contest brings awareness to diabetic nerve pain and emphasizes the importance of identifying symptoms (FCL May 13, 2022)
The CEO of the American Chronic Pain Association and podiatric surgeon, Dr. David Armstrong share the importance of identifying diabetic nerve pain symptoms.