Classrooms are most successful when they offer students easy access to a robust selection of high quality, diverse books. First Book is a nonprofit organization that provides equal access to quality education. First Book partnered with renowned literacy expert and education researcher Susan Neuman to create a free resource, the Literacy + Reading in Classrooms & Home (RICH) Checklist, to assess and bolster the quality of classroom libraries – specifically for educators in low-income classes. Visit firstbook.org for more information.
New classroom library tool empowers educators to build literacy rich environment (FCL Aug. 19, 2022)
Literacy expert, Dr. Susan B. Neuman and Julianne Appleton, First Book Director of Research & Insights discuss the importance of having physical books in classrooms.