New classroom library tool empowers educators to build literacy rich environment (FCL Aug. 19, 2022)

Classrooms are most successful when they offer students easy access to a robust selection of high quality, diverse books. First Book is a nonprofit organization that provides equal access to quality education. First Book partnered with renowned literacy expert and education researcher Susan Neuman to create a free resource, the Literacy + Reading in Classrooms & Home (RICH) Checklist, to assess and bolster the quality of classroom libraries – specifically for educators in low-income classes. Visit firstbook.org for more information.