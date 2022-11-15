According to the recently released 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, the youth e-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public health threat with over 2.5 million teens using e-cigarettes. 'This is Quitting' from truth is a free and anonymous text messaging program designed to help young people quit vaping nicotine. Visit truthinitiative.org and parentsagainstvaping.org for more information.
New CDC data shows youth nicotine e-cigarette use remains a serious public health threat (FCL Nov. 15, 2022)
Learn about the resources available to educate young people about the dangers of e-cigarette use and help those already using e-cigarettes quit.