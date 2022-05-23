New research from Understood.org, a resource to support individuals with learning and thinking differences like ADHD and dyslexia, found that while a majority of parents believe learning and thinking differences exist, parents think they are more knowledgeable than they are, often believing in myths and false narratives around these disabilities. These misconceptions can both negatively impact children's mental health and prevent parents from taking action to support their children.
New campaign brings awareness around learning and thinking differences, like ADHD and dyslexia (FCL May 23, 2022)
